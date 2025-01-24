Bradley Beal Injury: Likely to play Friday

Beal (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal has missed three of the Suns' last four games due to a left ankle sprain. He was able to participate in Friday's practice, and barring any setbacks, he should be able to suit up for Saturday's contest. Beal has averaged 14.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 30.4 minutes per game since moving from the starting lineup to the bench Jan. 6.