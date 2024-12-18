Bradley Beal Injury: Listed as probable
Beal (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
Beal has been dealing with right knee swelling, but the probable tag suggests he has a good shot at playing Thursday. The veteran guard went through practice Wednesday and was a full participant, so barring any setbacks, Beal should be ready to face the Pacers. Beal has missed the Suns' last two games due to the injury.
