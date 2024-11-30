Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Not playing vs. Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Beal (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

The Suns will be extremely shorthanded for this matchup against the Warriors since they'll miss two starters in Beal and Jusuf Nurkic (ankle). Ryan Dunn could be an option to replace Beal in the starting lineup, whereas Beal's next chance to play will come against the Spurs on Tuesday.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
