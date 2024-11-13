Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Officially out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 6:34pm

Beal (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal will join Kevin Durant in being sidelined by calf injuries, while Grayson Allen (hamstring) is out as well. Beal's status for Friday is unclear, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, as Phoenix may prioritize resting him for a few days to ensure he returns to full health.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
