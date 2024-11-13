Bradley Beal Injury: Officially out Wednesday

Beal (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal will join Kevin Durant in being sidelined by calf injuries, while Grayson Allen (hamstring) is out as well. Beal's status for Friday is unclear, per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, as Phoenix may prioritize resting him for a few days to ensure he returns to full health.