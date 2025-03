Beal (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Beal posted 19 points (7-10 FG), six assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's win in Dallas, but he'll be sidelined for the second half of Phoenix's back-to-back set. In his absence, Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen and Tyus Jones are candidates for increased roles.