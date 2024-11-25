Bradley Beal Injury: Plans to play Tuesday

Beal (calf), who's officially listed as probable, plans to play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Beal and Kevin Durant (calf) have been targeting Tuesday's game as a realistic return date, and that plan remains on track after they participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages during Sunday's practice. In nine games this season, Beal has averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in 34.6 minutes.