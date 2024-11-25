Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Plans to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 12:47pm

Beal (calf), who's officially listed as probable, plans to play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Beal and Kevin Durant (calf) have been targeting Tuesday's game as a realistic return date, and that plan remains on track after they participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages during Sunday's practice. In nine games this season, Beal has averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in 34.6 minutes.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now