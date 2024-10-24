Bradley Beal Injury: Probable for Friday

Beal is probable for Friday's game against the Lakers due to right shoulder soreness.

Beal has been diagnosed with shoulder soreness, but the probable tag suggests the veteran guard should play and handle his regular workload against the Lakers in a divisional matchup. Beal enjoyed a solid start to the 2024-25 campaign and registered 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 overtime victory over the Clippers.