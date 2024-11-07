Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 3:49pm

Beal is probable for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a right elbow sprain.

Beal has been dealing with an elbow ailment for quite some time, but it seems it won't prevent him from suiting up Friday. The star guard is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 34.8 minutes per game this season while operating as Phoenix's third option on offense behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
