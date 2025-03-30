Bradley Beal Injury: Progressing to 5-on-5 drills

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Beal (hamstring) has progressed to 5-on-5 work, though there still isn't a clear timetable for his return to game action, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal is slated to miss his seventh consecutive contest on Sunday against the Rockets due to a strained left hamstring. However, the veteran guard's progression to 5-on-5 work bodes well for his eventual return this season, and his next chance to play will come Tuesday against Milwaukee. Collin Gillespie will likely continue to receive an uptick in playing time due to Beal being sidelined.