Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable for Friday

Beal (calf) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Beal played only 15 minutes in Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to left calf soreness, but he might be able to play Friday in Denver. The veteran guard is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.