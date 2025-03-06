Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Beal (calf) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Beal played only 15 minutes in Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to left calf soreness, but he might be able to play Friday in Denver. The veteran guard is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
