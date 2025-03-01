Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Beal (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal missed the entire back-to-back set against the Pelicans due to this calf injury, and the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Beal, who's aiming to return from a two-game absence, is averaging 23.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game across six outings since the beginning of February.