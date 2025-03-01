Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Beal (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal missed the entire back-to-back set against the Pelicans due to this calf injury, and the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Beal, who's aiming to return from a two-game absence, is averaging 23.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game across six outings since the beginning of February.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now