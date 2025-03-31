Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Beal (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks.

Beal has missed the club's last seven outings due to a strained left hamstring, though he was recently cleared to participate in 5-on-5 drills and is seemingly nearing a return to game action. If the veteran shooting guard remains on the shelf Tuesday, Collin Gillespie will likely continue to receive a bump in minutes.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
