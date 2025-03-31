Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Beal (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Bucks.

Beal has missed the club's last seven outings due to a strained left hamstring, though he was recently cleared to participate in 5-on-5 drills and is seemingly nearing a return to game action. If the veteran shooting guard remains on the shelf Tuesday, Collin Gillespie will likely continue to receive a bump in minutes.