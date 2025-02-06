Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:14pm

Beal (toe) is questionable to play Friday against the Jazz.

Beal strung together back-to-back 25-point performances in his last two games, and he looks to keep his momentum rolling Friday against Utah if he is cleared to play. If he is unable to go, however, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale would see extended playing time as a result. Beal's next opportunity would be Saturday versus the Nuggets.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now