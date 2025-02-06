Bradley Beal Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Beal (toe) is questionable to play Friday against the Jazz.

Beal strung together back-to-back 25-point performances in his last two games, and he looks to keep his momentum rolling Friday against Utah if he is cleared to play. If he is unable to go, however, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale would see extended playing time as a result. Beal's next opportunity would be Saturday versus the Nuggets.