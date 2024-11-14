Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 9:51am

Beal (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Beal will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left calf strain, though the injury likely won't result in a long-term absence. With the star shooting guard out and Grayson Allen (hamstring) deemed questionable, the Suns could take an extended look at Josh Okogie, TyTy Washington and Damion Lee on the wing. Beal's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Timberwolves.

