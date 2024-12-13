Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Beal (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Beal's swelling started between Thursday and Friday morning, according to head coach Mike Budenholzer per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic, and it seems the Suns have elected to be cautious with their star guard. Beal's next chance to play will come against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, though that'll depend on whether the swelling has reduced or not.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
