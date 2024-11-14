Bradley Beal Injury: Ruled out Friday

Beal (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Beal will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left calf strain, though the injury likely won't result in a long-term absence. With the star shooting guard out and Grayson Allen (hamstring) deemed questionable, the Suns could take an extended look at Josh Okogie, TyTy Washington and Damion Lee on the wing. Beal's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Timberwolves.