Bradley Beal Injury: Ruled out Friday

Beal (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal will miss his first game since Jan. 22 as he deals with left toe soreness. The veteran guard is coming off two impressive performances, scoring 25 points in back-to-back games. However, the Suns will have to look elsewhere for the scoring punch off the bench, so they'll likely turn to Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale to shoulder the load for Phoenix.