Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 5:19am

Beal (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Suns will be without Beal, Kevin Durant (calf) and Grayson Allen (hamstring) on the sideline, leaving Phoenix without three key rotation pieces. According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Beal's availability for Friday's game in Oklahoma City is also in question, as Phoenix may prioritize resting him for a few days to ensure he returns to full health.

