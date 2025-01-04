Bradley Beal Injury: Still iffy for Saturday

Beal (hip) participated in shootaround but remains listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

A left hip contusion forced Beal out early in the Suns' previous game Tuesday against Memphis, but his involvement in shootaround is generally a good sign that he'll suit up Saturday. Official word on Beal's status should arrive closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.