Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Still iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 8:20am

Beal (hip) participated in shootaround but remains listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

A left hip contusion forced Beal out early in the Suns' previous game Tuesday against Memphis, but his involvement in shootaround is generally a good sign that he'll suit up Saturday. Official word on Beal's status should arrive closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now