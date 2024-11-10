Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Undergoes X-rays on knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 10:23pm

Beal had X-rays taken on his left knee Sunday that came back negative, Dana Scott of Azcentral Sports reports.

Beal dealt with left knee pain after he was kicked in the leg during Sunday's game against the Kings, and although he was able to continue, he still needed to have X-rays taken after the game. It is unclear at this point whether Beal will be available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
