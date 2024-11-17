Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 11:20am

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Beal (calf), who's already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, will remain sidelined for Monday's game versus Orlando, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal has already missed two games and will remain sidelined for the Suns' upcoming back-to-back set. With Kevin Durant (calf) also sidelined, Josh Okogie and Ryan Dunn should continue to start, while Royce O'Neale, Oso Ighodaro and Monte Morris handle increased roles off the bench.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
