Bradley Beal Injury: Won't play Monday

Beal (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Raptors.

After leaving Sunday's game against the Lakers early due to left hamstring tightness, Beal is listed as out due to a hamstring strain. Fantasy managers should be concerned about the possibility of additional missed games for Beal. Grayson Allen (foot) is also out Monday, so there could be more minutes available for guys like Tyus Jones, Collin Gillespie, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and Cody Martin.