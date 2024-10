Beal (elbow) is out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Beal was previously listed as questionable for this matchup due to right elbow soreness, and the star guard will end up missing the contest in the second half of a back-to-back set. His absence should open up more minutes for Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn and even Damion Lee. Beal's next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Monday.