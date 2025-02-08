Bradley Beal Injury: Won't play vs. Denver

Beal (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Beal will miss a second straight game Saturday while dealing with toe soreness on his left foot. The veteran guard has been playing well in his new role off the bench, but the Suns will have to turn to Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale to pick up the slack with Kevin Durant (ankle) also ruled out for this game against Denver.