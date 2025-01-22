Bradley Beal Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Beal (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Beal will not be available for the Suns for Wednesday's matchup in Brooklyn. The veteran guard missed two games before returning on Monday against the Cavaliers but finished with only five points, three rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes off the bench for Phoenix. Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen could see more time on the floor against the Nets in his absence.