Beal won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to left hamstring tightness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, and he'll finish with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 15 minutes. Royce O'Neale and Collin Gillespie will likely see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.