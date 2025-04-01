Bradley Beal Injury: Won't suit up Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Justin Garcia of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Beal will miss his eighth straight game due to a strained left hamstring, and his next chance to play will come Friday against Boston. The veteran guard was recently cleared to participate in 5-on-5 drills, and he was active during the club's morning shootaround, which suggests that he could be nearing a return to game action.
