Bradley Beal News: Available to play
Beal (calf) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
This was an expected update after Beal was listed probable on the initial injury report. Beal was sidelined for Saturday's game against the Warriors with the Suns maintaining a cautious approach, and it will be interesting to see if his restrictions are eased after seeing 27 minutes in each of his last two appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now