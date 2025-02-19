Fantasy Basketball
Bradley Beal News: Available to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 3:44pm

Beal (toe) is not listed on the injury report and will be available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Beal missed each of the Suns' previous four games before the All-Star break, but the veteran scorer used the time off to recover, and he'll be available for this clash against San Antonio. Beal has played off the bench in each of his last 14 appearances, averaging 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in that span.

