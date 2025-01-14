Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal News: Briefly exits Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 6:24pm

Beal briefly exited Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to an apparent ankle injury and checked back in with 1:41 remaining in the third, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal walked gingerly back to the locker room before quickly returning to the bench and eventually re-entering the game. The veteran swingman will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way, though the ankle could be something to monitor ahead of Thursday's game against Washington.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now