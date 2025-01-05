Bradley Beal News: Expected to come off bench

Beal is expected to shift to a bench role Monday against the 76ers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The Suns will reportedly look to change up their starting five, with Beal ceding his spot on the first unit to rookie Ryan Dunn. Beal, who has been dealing with a hip injury of late, has seen a dip in production, averaging 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists on just 35.6 percent shooting over his last four appearances. This would mark Beal's first game in a bench role since the 2015-16 season.