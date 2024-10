Beal (elbow) is expected to play in Monday's matchup against the Lakers, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Beal has been dealing with right elbow soreness that prevented him from appearing in Saturday's win over the Mavericks. Across two regular-season outings this year, the All-Star has accumulated 39 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 73 total minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor.