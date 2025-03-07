Bradley Beal News: Good to go against Denver
Beal (calf) is available for Friday's game versus the Nuggets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Beal has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with left calf soreness. The star guard was also upgraded to available ahead of Phoenix's previous outing before exiting after 15 minutes, so it is worth monitoring to see if Beal is able to play the entire contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now