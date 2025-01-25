Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bradley Beal headshot

Bradley Beal News: Good to go against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 4:26pm

Beal (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

A left ankle sprain has kept Beal off the floor for three of the Suns' last four games, but the veteran guard has been cleared to play Saturday. He's averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 30.4 minutes per game since being moved to the bench Jan. 6.

Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now