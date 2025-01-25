Bradley Beal News: Good to go against Washington

Beal (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

A left ankle sprain has kept Beal off the floor for three of the Suns' last four games, but the veteran guard has been cleared to play Saturday. He's averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 30.4 minutes per game since being moved to the bench Jan. 6.