Beal has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday after missing Phoenix's last two contests due to right knee swelling. The 31-year-old guard should reclaim his starting spot from Royce O'Neale. Beal is averaging 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.3 minutes across his last 10 appearances.