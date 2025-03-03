Bradley Beal News: Hits for 18 against Minnesota

Beal produced 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Suns' Big Three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker all had solid nights, but Tyus Jones with 10 points was the only other Phoenix player to score in double digits. Beal missed the prior two games with a calf issue, but otherwise his return to the starting five has gone without a hitch. He's gotten the start in four straight appearances, averaging 24.3 points, 4.8 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.