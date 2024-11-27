Bradley Beal News: Playing vs. Brooklyn
Beal (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Beal will suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set after Tuesday's 127-100 win over the Lakers, where he posted 23 points, two rebounds, two assists and a block across 27 minutes. Beal should handle his regular workload in the backfield while being part of the Suns' three-headed monster on offense alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
