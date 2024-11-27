Bradley Beal News: Posts 23 points in return to action

Beal totaled 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 127-100 win over the Lakers.

Beal and Kevin Durant both returned to the starting lineup and rejuvenated the struggling Suns. With the first unit fully restored, the Suns will get back on track and continue to get excellent production from Beal, who saw increased success at the wing prior to his injury. The Suns are satisfied with Tyus Jones and Devin Booker in the backcourt, although Beal will occasionally occupy a backcourt role as game flow dictates.