Bradley Beal News: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Beal is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beal and Kevin Durant (calf/rest) both returned from multi-game absences Tuesday and played well as the Suns beat the Lakers by 27 points. Durant is expected to play in the second half of Phoenix's back-to-back set, but Beal's availability is up in the air. If Beal doesn't play, Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale would be candidates for increased roles again.

