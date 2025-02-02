Bradley Beal News: Scores 13 points in loss

Beal accumulated 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three assists across 24 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The veteran swingman led the Suns' second unit in scoring, and he was the third member of the team to reach double figures behind Devin Booker (37 points) and Kevin Durant (22 points). Beal has provided a spark off the bench in his last 12 outings, during which he has averaged 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 threes on 52.3/42.6/79.4 shooting splits across 30.2 minutes per contest.