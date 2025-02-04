Bradley Beal News: Solid line in OT loss

Beal produced 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

It appears that Beal will emerge fie firestorm of the trade deadline unscathed, although his name was mentioned often as a trade piece in previous months. The Suns' quizzical use of Tyus Jones and Ryan Dunn leave enough intrigue to make one wonder about Phoenix's intentions at the deadline, but it would be a surprise to see Beal go elsewhere at this point.