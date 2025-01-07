Bradley Beal News: Struggles off bench in loss

Beal finished with 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to Charlotte.

Beal struggled shooting the ball from the field in Tuesday's contest, but still came off the bench and lead all Suns second unit players in scoring and assists while finishing as one of three players with a double-digit point total. Beal has failed to score more than 10 points in just five outings this season, doing so in three of the last four contests.