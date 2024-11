Beal (elbow) will play Monday night against Philadelphia.

Beal was considered a true game-time call hours before Monday's tipoff, and it's since been decided that he'll get the green light after feeling strong in pregame warmups. He's logged 34 or more minutes in all four appearances this season, averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks.