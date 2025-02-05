Bradley Beal News: Team-high 25 points in rout

Beal produced 25 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 140-109 loss to Oklahoma City.

Beal led the Suns with 25 points in Wednesday's rout, matching his scoring output from Monday's loss to Portland. Beal has averaged 16.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.7 threes in 30.7 minutes across 14 games off Phoenix's bench this season, shooting 42.1 percent from downtown during this period. The veteran guard hasn't seen a noticeable drop in fantasy value since moving to the second unit.