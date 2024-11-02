Bradley Beal News: Will play Saturday

Beal will be in the starting five for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Beal has missed two of the Suns' last three games due to a right elbow injury, but he will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game. Across his three outings this season, Beal is averaging 18.0 points, 4.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over 36.3 minutes per game.