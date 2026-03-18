Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson Injury: Absence streak to continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 10:37am

Carlson (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Carlson will miss a 10th consecutive contest due to a back strain. The second-year big man appears to have no timetable for a return, but his next chance to play comes Saturday in Washington against the Wizards.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
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