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Branden Carlson Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 1:48pm

Carlson (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.

Carlson will miss a ninth consecutive game due to a back strain. The second-year big man looks to be out indefinitely, but his next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Nets in Brooklyn.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
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