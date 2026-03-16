Branden Carlson Injury: Another absence coming
Carlson (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Carlson will miss a ninth consecutive game due to a back strain. The second-year big man looks to be out indefinitely, but his next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Nets in Brooklyn.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More