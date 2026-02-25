Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson Injury: Leaves early with back issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 8:03am

Carlson won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to low back soreness, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Carlson tweaked his back during the first quarter and will end the game with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists in four minutes. The second-year center previously missed the Thunder's final game before the All-Star break due to a similar injury, but he was available for each of Oklahoma City's first three contests of the second half.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson
