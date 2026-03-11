Branden Carlson Injury: Out again Thursday
Carlson (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Carlson has been ruled out for a seventh straight game due to a back strain. With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) also out, look for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams to aid Chet Holmgren at the center position. Carlson's next chance to play will come Sunday against Minnesota.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More