Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Carlson (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Carlson has been ruled out for a seventh straight game due to a back strain. With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) also out, look for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams to aid Chet Holmgren at the center position. Carlson's next chance to play will come Sunday against Minnesota.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
35 days ago