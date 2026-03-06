Branden Carlson Injury: Out for Saturday
Carlson (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
This will be the fifth consecutive game on the inactive list for Carlson, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be viewed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More