Branden Carlson Injury: Out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Carlson (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

This will be the fifth consecutive game on the inactive list for Carlson, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out a full day in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be viewed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

